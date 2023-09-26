Stone Island's Next New Balance Collab Drops Next Month

We're only a few days removed since Stone Island started teasing its next New Balance collab and now, we're learning more about the duo's upcoming sneaker project.

After delivering two collaborative FuelCell C_1 colorways in July, the Boston-based sportswear brand and the Italian luxury label unveiled today their forthcoming made in UK 991v2 collab. Like past projects, the pair features a utilitarian-inspired aesthetic by donning a predominantly olive color scheme covering the mesh and suede upper. Hits of grey make an appearance on the side's "N" logo, the heel tab, and on the FuelCell-cushioned midsole.

Other sneaker collabs that Stone Island and New Balance have released thus far include the RC Elite_SI, the 574, and the Furon v7 cleat.

Readers will be able to cop this Stone Island x New Balance 991v2 collab starting on Oct. 4 exclusively at Stoneisland.com and at select Stone Island stores. The sneaker will be available globally on Oct. 18 at Newbalance.com. Retail pricing has not yet been announced.

UPDATE (09/26): New Balance has shared a closer look at Stone Island's upcoming Made in UK 991v2 collab. Fans will be able to cop the sneaker on Oct. 4 exclusively at Stoneisland.com and at select Stone Island locations for $270. The global release will take place on Oct. 18 at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance stockists.

