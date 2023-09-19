StockX Is Letting You Pay More to Get Items Faster

Fresh off announcing the exclusive launch of Doja Cats' new Skechers collaboration yesterday, there's more exciting news coming from StockX.

The Detroit-based resell company announced today that it's launching what it calls Xpress Ship, a new shopping feature that allows customers to order pre-verified products for faster arrival times to their final destination. According to StockX, shoppers who use this service can expect their product to arrive within just three business days.

StockX confirmed that Xpress Ship products will go through the same multi-step verification process used for its standard transactions, but the items for this new service will be checked in advance and stored at a StockX warehouse until they're ready to be shipped.

There is a wide range of sneakers available for this service at launch today, and to locate the products currently eligible for the new service, shoppers will need to find the rocket icon on the respective product pages. It's also worth noting that Xpress Ship charges a $24.95 shipping fee, a $10 increase from the standard $14.95 rate.

"Xpress Ship is a direct result of community feedback–we surveyed tens of thousands of StockX customers and fast shipping consistently ranked among the most requested features," StockX CEO Scott Cutler said. "As a marketplace connecting buyers and sellers, we don’t have complete control over shipping times. This launch gives us more ownership over the pace of deliveries and allows us to offer a better and faster experience for our customers."

Readers who are interested in using StockX's Xpress Ship service can do so here.