StockX Is Selling Rare Sneakers at Huge Discounts in First Sample Sale

Sneaker and streetwear marketplace StockX is hosting its first ever sample sale, offering some of the most coveted sneakers at a huge discount.

StockX's inaugural sample sale will go down this weekend at its Soho drop-off location in New York City. Up for grabs are over 250 sneakers, apparel, and collectibles, with prices up to 40% off their retail prices. StockX explains that the items being sold did not fit its criteria of being deadstock, which is why they're listed at a huge discount.

Some of the notable sneakers that will be up for grabs include the "University Blue" Off-White x Air Jordan 1, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4, and the 2015 version of the "Chicago" Air Jordan 1, among many others. StockX mentions that the first 75 guests in line for the opening will have the best chances of securing the aforementioned pairs.

StockX's first sample sale will take place on Saturday, March 23, from 12 to 6 p.m. ET and will run until Sunday, March 24, from 12 to 4 p.m. ET.