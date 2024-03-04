You Can Shop for Sneakers in Virtual Reality on StockX Now

StockX just launched an app on the new Apple Vision Pro headset that takes online sneaker shopping to another level.
The online marketplace has released a new app on Apple's mixed reality headset that provides an immersive shopping experience to users. In the demonstration video shared by StockX, one of the notable features is the ability to create your own virtual sneaker collection within your own home environment. In addition, users can enjoy the same StockX shopping experience on-the-go, including live market data and the ability to browse and bid on products.
“Nothing replaces the feeling of picking a sneaker off the shelf and holding it in your hands, but this new experience comes very close,” Greg Schwartz, StockX's president and chief operating officer, said. "Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at StockX. We were the first to introduce stock market mechanics to the resale space, and we’re proud to be one of the first marketplaces to launch a spatial app for Apple Vision Pro. It’s everything you know and love about StockX, but in an entirely new dimension."
StockX also confirmed its plans to add selling options and personalized content to the app in the near future. Readers who are interested in downloading the StockX app on the Apple Vision Pro can do so here.