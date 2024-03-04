You Can Shop for Sneakers in Virtual Reality on StockX Now

“Nothing replaces the feeling of picking a sneaker off the shelf and holding it in your hands, but this new experience comes very close,” Greg Schwartz, StockX's president and chief operating officer, said. "Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at StockX. We were the first to introduce stock market mechanics to the resale space, and we’re proud to be one of the first marketplaces to launch a spatial app for Apple Vision Pro. It’s everything you know and love about StockX, but in an entirely new dimension."

StockX also confirmed its plans to add selling options and personalized content to the app in the near future. Readers who are interested in downloading the StockX app on the Apple Vision Pro can do so here.