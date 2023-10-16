Neapolitan Ice Cream Inspires This Next Adidas Collab

Longtime partners Solebox and Adidas aren't done releasing sneaker collabs in 2023. After reimagining their Ultra Boost collab from 2016 in March, the German boutique and the athletic giant are back with a new ice cream-inspired sneaker project.

Dubbed "Neapolitan Ice Cream Sandwich," the collaboration is centered around a new iteration of the Adidas Rivalry and will release later this month. As the name of the colorway suggests, the color scheme is directly inspired by the flavors in a Neapolitan ice cream sandwich, which consist of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry.

The upper features a predominantly white leather material that's offset by grey hairy suede overlay panels while the tongue is equipped with a waffle-like texture. The lateral sides of the Three Stripes logo don brown accents, while the medial portions come in pink. The sneaker also comes in special ice cream-themed packaging.

This "Neapolitan Ice Cream Sandwich" Solebox x Adidas Rivalry Low collab will be released on Oct. 28 at Solebox.com and at all Solebox stores.