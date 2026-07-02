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7-Eleven Files Lawsuit Over Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 Release

7-Eleven alleges trademark infringement over this Air Max 95.

Nike Air Max 95
7-Eleven files lawsuit over this Nike Air Max 95. Via Nike

7-Eleven is taking legal action against Nike for allegedly copying its iconic color scheme on an upcoming Air Max 95 release.

In court documents obtained by @Sneakerlegal on X, a complaint was filed by the convenience store chain in the northern district of Dallas, TX, yesterday over the unreleased Nike Air Max 95 colorway, pictured above.

The suit claims that the sneaker looks “confusingly similar” to 7-Eleven’s trademarked “Tri-Color Mark” color combination of orange, green, red, and white. 7-Eleven adds that the release may mislead the public into thinking the convenience store was involved when it actually was not. 7-Eleven also points to the scheduled release on July 11, which is the store’s annual holiday, when it offers customers one free small Slurpee.

Nike and 7-Eleven were previously set to collaborate on an SB Dunk Low release coinciding with the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, but that release was scrapped.

At the time of writing, the release for the Air Max 95 in question is still scheduled to release via the Nike SNKRS app on July 11 for $190.

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