Salehe Bembury Teases Next New Balance Collab

It appears that Salehe Bembury and New Balance have another sneaker project in the works. After teasing a potential 1906R collab on social media in June, the renowned designer has been spotted in another unreleased colorway of the sneaker.

Previewed by Bembury on Instagram yesterday is a previously unseen New Balance 1906R makeup. The sneaker is equipped with a vibrant red and blue color scheme covering the entirety of the mesh-based upper. In addition to the traditional "N" logo at the midfoot, it appears that the sneaker also features a "Salehe Bembury" tag toward the ankle collar of the lateral side, but that detail is currently hard to make out based on the images shared by Bembury. Completing the look of the shoe is a burgundy Absorb-cushioned midsole and a purple outsole.

Release details for this New Balance 1906R colorway have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved. Keep it locked for official updates.