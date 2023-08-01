The Air Jordan 5 Is Getting a Premium Treatment in 2024

A new colorway of the Air Jordan 5 is reportedly releasing as part of Jordan Brand's Summer 2024 Air Jordan lineup.

Per Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the "Sail" Air Jordan 5 will hit retail next summer. Given that we're still months away from its rumored launch date, early images of the sneaker along with its exact color blocking have yet to be revealed, but the accounts have provided a mock-up depiction of what's possibly hitting shelves next year.

According to the leaker accounts, the upcoming "Sail" Air Jordan 5 will feature a "Sail/Black/Light Orewood Brown/Coconut Milk" color scheme and has been given the SE tag reserved for the brand's premium offerings.

In addition to the "Sail" Air Jordan 5, there are several other colorways expected to hit retail prior to next summer, including the A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 5 as well as a new in-line "Lucky Green" colorway.

Air Jordan 5 SE "Sail"

Release Date: 11/22/23

Color: Sail/Black/Light Orewood Brown/Coconut Milk

Style #: FN7405-100

Price: $N/A