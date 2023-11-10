Nigo Teases Upcoming Nike Work In New York

As reported in April, Japanese designer Nigo is embarking on his first collaborative project with Nike. While details surrounding that project have not been confirmed, we got a glimpse of what may be expected from Nigo x Nike in New York earlier tonight.

In a video captured by Steven Victor, Nigo is seen wearing the Nike Air Force 3 Low in a colorway inspired by the classic brown-layered "Escape" Air Force 3 High, an original release from 1988 that was re-released in 2005. Sources with knowledge of the collaboration tell Complex that Nigo's upcoming Nike work will include several Air Force 3 Low colorways.

The founder of Bape and Human Made, Nigo spent the better part of the past two decades working with Adidas before reaching a deal with Nike. He sold Bape in 2011 and eventually stepped down in 2013. Ironically, Nike is currently in the midst of a legal dispute against Bape over shoe designs it says infringe on the company's trademarks

As indicated to Complex, Nigo x Nike products likely won't hit shelves until 2024 at the earliest.