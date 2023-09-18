Reebok has announced the launch of Reebok LTD, a new sneaker line from the Boston-based sportswear brand aimed at reintrepreting sport and style through premium Italian craftsmanship.

Reebok has tapped New Guards Group to help elevate the brand through the release of new products and upcoming collaborations. According to Reebok, it plans to use the line as an avenue for creative evolution while continuing to build off the brand's signature designs.

"We’re thrilled to partner with NGG to bring the consumer Reebok LTD, a new modern and premium assortment from the brand," Todd Krinsky, Reebok CEO, said. "The Reebok LTD platform offers products and collaborations that represent the ultimate caliber of design, luxury, and craftsmanship built upon Reebok’s timeless designs and iconic heritage. It’s an exciting time for the brand as we are in the midst of a rebirth since we came under new ownership last year that will grow and amplify the brand globally."

Reebok and New Guards Group first announced a long-term partnership in February 2022, when the latter was named by Reebok owner Authentic Brands Group as the sportswear brand's core operating partner in Europe.

The drops for the Reebok LTD line kicked off today with the debut of the Club C LTD. The sneaker is available in White Leather and Cracked White styles starting today at Farfetch.com for $210.