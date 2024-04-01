These Reebok Retros Look Like Adidas Sambas

Reebok has dug into its archives to bring back the Hammer Street football shoe.

The silhouette was originally introduced as part of the brand's "Hammer" line in 1993, which included a range of cleated and indoor soccer models. The elephant in the room is how similarly the Reebok Hammer Street looks to the Adidas Samba, which makes sense considering both silhouettes were originally designed for indoor soccer.

The Reebok Hammer Street retro features a premium leather upper combined with suede overlay panels and a gum brown outsole. The brand also confirmed that this retro is geared toward lifestyle purposes and comes in white and gold, as well as black and teal colorways.

Readers who are interested in copping the Reebok Hammer Street sneaker can do so now at Reebok.com for $100 each. Additional colorways of the shoe will be released later this year.