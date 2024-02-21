This Puma MB.03 Celebrates Charlotte Hornets Fans

LaMelo Ball is recognizing the Charlotte Hornets fanbase with an upcoming Puma MB.03 colorway.

Fresh off the release of a Porsche collab, Puma has confirmed that a new "Blue Hive" iteration of Ball's current signature shoe is hitting retailers this week. This latest pair dons a Hornets-themed color scheme, with black and teal covering the mid-cut upper. The shoe also features iridescent accents on the tongue and coupled with Melo's “Not From Here" branding printed on the heel. Completing the look is a black speckled Nitrofoam midsole and a blue outsole.

Puma is also dropping a matching apparel collection, which Melo is wearing in the image above.

Readers will be able to cop the "Blue Hive" Puma MB.03 starting on Friday, Feb. 23 at Puma.com, the Puma app, and at select stockists. The sneaker retails for $125. Grab a closer look at the shoe below.