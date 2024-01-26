Porsche and LaMelo Ball Are Dropping a Puma MB.03 Collab

LaMelo Ball is partnering with German car manufacturer Porsche for a new iteration of his Puma MB.03 signature shoe that's expected to drop next month.

News of the collaboration was first shared by Sole Retriever earlier this week, revealing that the vibrant Porsche x Puma MB.03 will be released on Feb. 17. Based on the launch date shared by the aforementioned account, it appears that the project is billed as an "All-Star" sneaker for Ball, but it has yet to be announced by the NBA if the Charlotte Hornets star guard will be part of the Eastern Conference roster.

The Porsche x Puma MB.03 collab wears a predominantly yellow color scheme that's offset by black hits on the side panels, the ankle collar, and the outsole. Co-branding appears on both the tongue and stamped on the heel.

Puma has already released several MB.03 collabs since the sneaker's debut in June 2023, including with Gutter Cat Gang, LaFrancé and Dexter's Laboratory.

This Porsche x Puma MB.03 collab is expected to arrive on Feb. 17 at Puma.com and at select Puma retailers. Check back soon for official updates.