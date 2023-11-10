Another Puma MB.01 PE Colorway Is Releasing Soon

After introducing the "Rare Reserve" series with the "Digital Camo" release earlier this year, another player-exclusive Puma MB.01 colorway is hitting retail soon.

Shown here is the "Golden Child" PE iteration of LaMelo Ball's first signature shoe that's launching before month's end. The style was previously worn by Ball on Oct. 30 when his Charlotte Hornets squad faced off against the Brooklyn Nets. As the name of the colorway suggests, the sneaker wears a predominantly gold color scheme throughout the mid-cut upper that's offset by red hits throughout the tongue. Sticking with the "Golden Child" theme is a gold Nitrofoam midsole and a matching outsole.

In addition to this upcoming MB.01 release, there's also a Dexter's Laboratory x Puma MB.03 collab in the works.

Readers will be able to cop this "Golden Child" Puma MB.01 colorway starting on Nov. 24 at Puma.com and at select Puma retailers for $145.