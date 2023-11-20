Patta Unveils New Balance 991v2 Collab

Patta is getting one of the first cracks at collaborating on the updated made in UK New Balance 991v2. Hot on the heels of Stone Island's collab in September, the Boston-based sportswear brand and the Amsterdam-based retailer have come together on a pair of 991v2 colorways dropping soon.

The collab features a Patta-exclusive "Sea Moss" colorway along with a "Pickled Beet" makeup that will launch globally next month. According to Patta, this project "pays homage to the original silhouette while embracing the thrill of innovation." The uppers are equipped with a combination of premium nubuck, leather, and mesh materials, reflective accents, and co-branded details. Underneath is a full-length FuelCell midsole, with Abzorb pods at the forefoot.

Both iterations of this Patta x New Balance 991v2 collab will be released on Dec. 1 at Patta.nl and at Patta's Amsterdam, London, and Milan stores for roughly $273. The "Pickled Beet" colorway will launch at select New Balance stockists on Dec. 8.