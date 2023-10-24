The 22-Year-Old New Balance 991 Gets an Upgrade

One of New Balance's classic sneakers is getting a refresh in the brand's signature grey tones after debuting via a collaboration with Stone Island.

Originally released in 2001 as one of the brand's premier quality running shoes, the 991 was New Balance's first 99x series shoe of the 21st century. Made in England since its inception, the original 991 came out between 1998's 990v2 and 2006's 992.

For 2023, the England-made sneaker has been refreshed with a sleeker yet familiar upper. Down below, the addition of the brand's FuelCell cushioning (also seen on the 990v6 update) covers the full length of the midsole.

The made in UK New Balance 991v2 will be released on newbalance.com and other select retailers on Friday, Oct. 27 for a retail price of $250.