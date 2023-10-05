Nike Celebrates HBCU Students With New Campaign

For the fourth year in a row, Nike is honoring the contributions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) students and alumni with its newest Yardrunners class.

Just moments ago, the Swoosh unveiled the lineup of renowned individuals featured in this year's Nike Yardrunner 4.0 class. The collective includes Robert Covington, Cameron Lide, Jawaun Daniels, Foggie Raw, Javicia Leslie, Danielle Stamper, Melanie Mitchell, Lady London, and Kayla White. For this year's campaign, the brand tapped legendary sports journalist Stephen A. Smith to introduce the new class in the video below.