Nike is ensuring that parents will be able to lace their toddlers with sneakers at their earliest walking stages with its newest silhouette.

Pictured here is the Nike Swoosh 1, which is a shoe that's designed for children to wear during their walking stages to promote natural development and help prevent future foot issues. The sneaker's upper is equipped with the brand's innovative Flyknit technology, allowing for natural foot movement while also mimicking the feeling of walking around barefoot. The midfoot features an adjustable strap along with a pull tab on the heel, while the TPU outsole provides traction. The sneaker will be available in sizes ranging from 3C to 7C.

Nike also confirmed that through the extensive research it took to create this shoe, the Swoosh 1 has been awarded the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance and is the first silhouette in its kids line to receive that honor.

As of now, a release date for the Nike Swoosh 1 shoe has yet to be announced, but the sneaker will be released at Nike.com for $62.