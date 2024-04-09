Nike Accidentally Sent Frank Ocean's Sneakers to Big Sean

One of the biggest nightmares as a sneaker fan is undoubtedly having your shoes end up at the wrong address, which is exactly what happened to Frank Ocean's shipment of Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1s.

This past weekend, Big Sean shared a video on his Instagram Story receiving the upcoming CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 Lows, but that's not all. In the video, the Detroit rapper also claimed he received the sneakers that were intended for Frank Ocean, as marked by the tag on the shipping box.

Complex Sneakers reshared Big Sean's clip on Instagram, and the Nike Sportswear account replied in the comments section, saying "Big Sean snitching!"

Rumors of the CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 Low rerelease began to circulate back in January when ASAP Bari posted unreleased colorways of the project on social media. The collab wasn't only posted by Big Sean this week, as Lil Yachty also shared his pairs on Instagram.

Release details for this latest set of CPFM x Nike Air Force 1 Lows have not yet been announced by the collaborators.