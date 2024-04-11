Nike Unveils New Skate Shoe for the Paris Olympics

Fresh off of introducing its first kids-specific SB shoe earlier this month, Nike has just unveiled yet another new skate sneaker—this time for the Olympics in Paris.

Launching this summer is the Nike SB PS8 (Problem Solver 8) skate shoe pictured here. According to Nike, this latest PS8 silhouette was designed to address many of the common problems skaters have with other shoes. This included creating a shoe that can withstand impact during tricks, having the skateboard feel directly under their feet, durability without compromising comfort, and many others.

With the Nike PS8, the brand feels it has addressed many of the aforementioned issues, with the sneaker featuring a combination of Flyknit and leather on the upper covered with a PU coating that's durable and breathable. The standout element of the silhouette's design is tucked away within the midsole, with the unique foam compound that uses less rubber paired with a nylon plate for responsiveness on the board. It's worth noting that the name of the sneaker also pays homage to the late Nike SB pioneer Sandy Bodecker, whose Instagram handle was @Problemsolver8.

The Nike SB PS8 will be released in July at Nike.com and at select retailers. Grab a closer look at the sneaker below.