'Escargot' Nike SB Dunk Low Surfaces

With the Olympics rapidly approaching, the sneakers Nike has planned for the global games in Paris this summer continue to leak.

The latest pair is this "Escargot" Nike SB Dunk Low, which was shared by @Masterchefian on Instagram. As the name of the colorway suggests, this vibrant colorway references the staple French dish escargot. The sneaker features a two-tone green and brown color blocking on the upper as a nod to the butter sauce and the snail's shell, respectively. There's also a silver Swoosh on the sides and a graphic stamped on the insole, both inspired by the accompanying silverware.

In addition to this escargot-themed makeup, Nike also has plans to release a new "Safari" SB Dunk Low later this year that's tied to the Paris games..

According to Sole Retriever, this "Escargot" Nike SB Dunk Low is slated to launch later this fall. Check back soon for official updates in the coming months.