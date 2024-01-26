New 'Safari' Nike SB Dunk Rumored for the Summer Olympics

As expected, Nike will be releasing sneakers for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. One of the drops will include a new "Safari" SB Dunk Low, according to leaker @Brandon1an on X.

There are no early images of the purported sneaker at the time of writing, but a mock-up depiction shared by the account suggests that it will feature a predominantly grey makeup combined with the brand's iconic safari print on the overlay panels. The shoe is also expected to come with teal shoelaces and incorporate orange accents on the ankle collar and the heel tab.

During the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Nike went all out with its SB releases to celebrate the first time that skateboarding became an Olympic sport. This included SB Dunk collabs with Bandai, FTC, Parra, and Quartersnacks.

As of now, release details for the rumored "Safari" SB Dunk Low have yet to be confirmed by Nike. Keep it locked to Complex Sneakers for updates.