First Look at the 'Conductor' Nike Sabrina 2

There are plenty of Nike Sabrina 2 colorways on the horizon. One of the upcoming releases includes the "Conductor" pair shown here.

This previously unseen makeup of Sabrina Ionescu's second signature Nike shoe was unveiled at a media event in New York City yesterday. As the name suggests, this "Conductor" iteration references Ionescu's offensive prowess. It features a muted blue color scheme throughout the mesh upper. At the event, the sneaker's designer, Ben Nethongkome, also confirmed the introduction of Cushlon 3.0 foam on the midsole, providing a more stable ride than the previous version.

Prior to the release of the "Conductor" colorway, the Sabrina 2 is scheduled to hit retailers on June 25 in the purple-based "Court Vision" makeup.

As of the time of this writing, release details for the "Conductor" Sabrina 2 have not yet been confirmed by Nike. Stay tuned to Complex Sneakers for updates. Scroll on for a closer look at the sneaker.