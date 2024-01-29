Unlike the upcoming "Radiant Emerald" and "Court Purple" Nike Kobe 8s launching in February, Vanessa Bryant just previewed a new colorway of the sneaker that isn't releasing to the public.

Just moments ago, Bryant shared a detailed look at a previously unseen iteration of the Nike Kobe 8 on Instagram. The caption in the post read "My Valentine's Day 'PE's/Wifey's' 2024," which all but confirms that the style was made specifically for Valentine's Day this year and is an exclusive pair for Bryant herself.

This PE colorway dons a vibrant red makeup on the upper, while hearts are embroidered at the forefoot. Breaking up the look are the white Swoosh logos on the sides, the Kobe logo on the tongue, and the stripe details on the heel.

Additional Nike Kobe 8 PE colorways that were recently revealed include four exclusive makeups made for the Oregon Ducks.

Unfortunately for Nike Kobe fans, this "Valentine's Day" Kobe 8 colorway is not expected to be available to the public.