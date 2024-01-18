Oregon Ducks Reveal Exclusive Nike Kobe 8s

When we rounded up all of the existing Nike Kobe 8 PEs for the newly-established Mamba Program last month, one of the schools that was omitted from the list was the University of Oregon. Now, we're finally seeing the exclusive Kobes the Oregon Ducks basketball teams are wearing on-court this season.

Last night, the men's and women's Oregon Ducks basketball teams shared a detailed look on Instagram at their four exclusive Nike Kobe 8 colorways. Similar to the other schools in the Mamba Program, two versions don the Ducks' yellow and green team colors, while the remaining pairs come in predominantly white and black-based makeups. All four colorways feature official Ducks branding embroidered on the tongues.

In addition to the Oregon Ducks, the University of Connecticut, the University of South California, Duke University, Louisiana State University, and the University of Kentucky were also chosen by Nike and Vanessa Bryant to receive exclusive Kobe 8 PEs for this season.

These "Oregon Ducks" Nike Kobe 8 PEs were made exclusively for the school's men's and women's basketball programs and won't be released to the public, but readers can take a look at each colorway below.