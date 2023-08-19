Kevin Durant's 'Christmas' Nike KD 3 Is Coming Back

One of the more popular sneakers from Kevin Durant's signature line is reportedly coming back.

In addition to the upcoming "Aunt Pearl" release, newly leaked images from @bingcarpenter24601 on Instagram suggest that the classic "Christmas" KD 3 from 2010 is returning this year.

This yellow-based iteration of Durant's third signature Nike sneaker was originally released in December 2010 alongside the coveted "Grinch" Kobe 6 and the "Christmas" LeBron 8 V/2. The sneaker was worn by Durant himself on Christmas Day that year when his Oklahoma City Thunder squad faced off against the Denver Nuggets. In the game, he scored a game-high 44 points in 41 minutes of action.

The "Christmas" KD 3 donned a vibrant yellow color scheme that's offset by blue and orange huts on the tongue, the Swoosh logos, and on the forefoot's Flywire panels. The heel also features videogame controller-inspired details as a nod to one of Durant's favorite pastimes.

Despite an early look at the purported retro surfacing, release details for the "Christmas" KD 3 retro have yet to be announced by the brand. Check back soon for official updates.