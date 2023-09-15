Official Look at the 'Aunt Pearl' Nike KD 3

Honoring Kevin Durant's late aunt.

Sep 15, 2023
Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Not only will Kevin Durant pay tribute to his late Aunt Pearl with an upcoming Nike KD 16 release, but he's also bringing the theme to his retro KD 3 sneaker for the first time ever.

Newly leaked imagery from @bingcarpenter24601 on Instagram shows the first look at the "Aunt Pearl" Nike KD 3. Like past "Aunt Pearl" colorways, the sneaker dons a predominantly pink color scheme that's offset by a white Swoosh logo on the sides. It's also worth mentioning that this pair was designed in partnership with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, as marked by the co-branding stamped on the heel as well as the Kay Yow logo featured on the tongue.

The "Aunt Pearl" colorways in Durant's signature Nike line began with the KD 4 in 2012. Since then, there has been at least one pink-based KD release that commemorates his late aunt, who passed away from cancer in 2000.

According to Sole Retriever, the "Aunt Pearl" Nike KD 3 will be released sometime this holiday season for $130. At the time of writing, release details have yet to be announced by the Swoosh.

UPDATE (09/15): Nike Basketball has officially confirmed that the "Aunt Pearl" KD 3 is releasing as part of its Holiday 2023 offerings. As of now, a specific release date for the style has yet to be announced.

Image via Nike
