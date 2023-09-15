Official Look at the 'Aunt Pearl' Nike KD 3

Not only will Kevin Durant pay tribute to his late Aunt Pearl with an upcoming Nike KD 16 release, but he's also bringing the theme to his retro KD 3 sneaker for the first time ever.

Newly leaked imagery from @bingcarpenter24601 on Instagram shows the first look at the "Aunt Pearl" Nike KD 3. Like past "Aunt Pearl" colorways, the sneaker dons a predominantly pink color scheme that's offset by a white Swoosh logo on the sides. It's also worth mentioning that this pair was designed in partnership with the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, as marked by the co-branding stamped on the heel as well as the Kay Yow logo featured on the tongue.

The "Aunt Pearl" colorways in Durant's signature Nike line began with the KD 4 in 2012. Since then, there has been at least one pink-based KD release that commemorates his late aunt, who passed away from cancer in 2000.

According to Sole Retriever, the "Aunt Pearl" Nike KD 3 will be released sometime this holiday season for $130. At the time of writing, release details have yet to be announced by the Swoosh.

UPDATE (09/15): Nike Basketball has officially confirmed that the "Aunt Pearl" KD 3 is releasing as part of its Holiday 2023 offerings. As of now, a specific release date for the style has yet to be announced.