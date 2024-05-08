King Marie Claims Her Crown

I hear that. When you started DJing, did you see yourself as becoming a singer and a rapper? Or were those skills you already had?

Yeah, music actually came first. A lot of people don't know, but music actually came first. So I put out an EP early on. I think I was like 19 and put out an EP, and this is back when there was the streaming that existed was MySpace. You know what I mean?

We were on Michigan Avenue singing and performing for whoever wanted to hear it and had burnt CDs with our branding on it and we're trying to push them for $5, $10. That's the era of music that I grew up in. And if that ages me a bit, I don't care. For me, it was such a beautiful time to hone in on my craft. So that's me, 19 in Chicago. Then I moved to New York with the dream that everybody has. And then once I got here, it was a realistic, Oh, that's not going to work. We're not about to make money off of music anytime soon. And so that's how I picked up DJing.

I never thought about being a DJ in Chicago, because I was like, Oh, my brothers do that. I want to be like my mom. I want to sing. I want to perform. And when I got to New York, it was almost like a light bulb went off and I was like, Yo, I could learn how to DJ and I can push my own music. And so this is when I really ran with DJing. My career DJing started in New York. Then I moved to LA to be a full-time DJ and then moved back to Chicago. And when I moved back to Chicago is when I was able to do both. So it's really when it came full circle. I stopped making original music when I moved to New York and LA and really ran with my DJ career. And I think that that's why my DJ career is so much in the forefront.

So yeah, for me, my music has always been with me. I think it's just I had to live a lot of life in between. And when I got back to Chicago, I was back home where I knew where I was the most familiar and had the most accessibility when it came to creating music and felt safe again and just had a lot to write about. And so I'm about to release my third project next month. And even though I'm in New York now, the majority of that project was also made in Chicago. But it's just like, for me, my music is kind of marks on the timeline of who I am as a person. And I think with my DJing, with my career in being a DJ, there's flyers and photos and mixes and things to show for it also on the timeline with it. But I think when it comes to making music, it's been able to be me as a being at that time.