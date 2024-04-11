Nike Made a Breakdancing Shoe for the Olympics

Breakdancing will make its debut at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer, so in true Nike fashion, the brand has made a sneaker for the athletes in the sport.

Shown here is an early look at the Nike Jam, which was on display at the Nike on Air event this week as part of the brand's early preview of what it has in store for this year's Summer Olympics. According to Nike, the brand gathered insight from elite breakdancers across the span of four years in its Nike Sports Research Lab (NSRL) to create a shoe that helps meet the unique demands of the athletes.

The Nike Jam features a low-cut upper made up of a combination of mesh, leather, and suede designed to allow dancers to slide on top of their foot. Cushioning the underfoot is a drop-in midsole that allows dancers to feel low to the ground while also providing impact protection. The shoe is also equipped with a intricate outsole pattern made from the learnings it gathered while capturing dancers' different pivot points at NSRL.

In addition, Nike unveiled a new "Blueprint" pack today that introduced new performance-based silhouettes across several sports.

The Nike Jam will make its retail debut sometime in July at Nike.com and at select retailers.