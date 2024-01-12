This Nike Dunk Is a Perfect Gift for Valentine's Day

Nike is ensuring that there are plenty of sneaker options to gift your significant other for Valentine's Day this year. One of the releases includes this eye-catching Dunk Low shown here.

This Nike Dunk Low makeup doesn't shy away from the traditional Valentine's Day palette, as evidenced by the predominantly red color scheme on the upper. The brand also sprinkled in several subtle details throughout the shoe, including a heart symbol on the tongue and a special love message on the heel. Other notable elements of the shoe include the fuzzy Swoosh logo on the sides that wrap around the heel tab.

Other Valentine's Day-themed sneakers that are releasing later this year include a sail and red Air Force 1 Low and the two-shoe "City of Love" SB Dunk Lows.

As of now, release info for this "Valentine's Day" Dunk Low has yet to be announced by the brand. Keep it locked to Complex Sneakers for updates.