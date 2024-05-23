Nike Celebrates Philadelphia With This Dunk Colorway

Baseball fans who tuned in to watch yesterday's matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Texas Rangers may have noticed the Philly Phanatic mascot wearing an unreleased Nike Dunk colorway. As it turns out, that specific colorway is releasing to the public.

Shown here is the "Philly" Nike Dunk Low that's launching exclusively at select doors in Philly starting next week. According to Nike, this pair was created in collaboration with popular sneaker retailers in Philly, including Lapstone & Hammer and Crème.

The sneaker features a white-based leather upper offset by grey-splattered graphics on the overlay panels, with the latter detail inspired by the city's streets. There's also a multicolored design covering the sock liner, the "Nike" tongue tag, with "Philly" stamped on the heel tab, representing the murals across the city. It's worth mentioning that the Swoosh on the sides also rubs off to reveal the aforementioned multicolored details underneath the base layer. The shoe also comes with green shoelaces as a nod to the city's street signs.

Readers can cop this "Philly" Nike Dunk on May 30 at select sneaker boutiques across Philly, including Lapstone & Hammer and Crème. The sneaker will also launch on June 1 at the Phillies stadium store.