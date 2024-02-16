'What The' Nike Dunk Co.JP Is Expected to Return This Year

Nike has plans to bring back the "What The" Dunk Low from its Japan-exclusive Co.JP series.

Per Sole Retriever, this year's Co.JP "What The" Dunk Low retro will arrive during the holiday season. This multicolored style was introduced in July 2017 when the brand relaunched its popular Co.JP series, and the sneaker shown above is the original pair.

The colorway combines all six of the original "Be True to Your School" Dunk makeups from 1985, with the overlay panels dressed in college-themed accents including nods to Kentucky, Michigan, St. Johns, and Syracuse.

In addition, another Co.JP Dunk Low colorway that's scheduled to return this year is the "Ultraman" makeup arriving this summer.

As of now, the Co.JP "What The" Dunk Low is rumored to return in the holiday season for $125. Check back soon for official updates in the coming months.