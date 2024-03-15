Devin Booker's Dog Inspires This Nike Book 1

As initially reported by Complex Sneakers in January, Devin Booker is theming one of the upcoming Nike Book 1 colorways around his dog, Haven.

The upcoming "Haven" Nike Book 1 is shown here, courtesy of leaker @Brandon1an on X. Portions of the upper are equipped with fur panels inspired by the black fur of Booker's cane corso, while the brown Swoosh logo on the sides references his dog's eyes. Continuing the stealthy look is a blacked-out midsole contrasted by an icy translucent outsole.

In addition to this "Haven" colorway, there's also a premium "Hike" makeup of the Nike Book 1 hitting retailers this summer.

According to @Brandon1an on X, the "Haven" Book 1 colorway is scheduled to hit stores as early as April at select Nike Basketball stockists, including DTLR, for $140. Grab a closer look at the sneaker below as we await official word on the drop from Nike.