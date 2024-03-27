You Can Get the Nike Air Max Dn on Fortnite

Nike is celebrating Air Max Day beyond the March 26 date this year via its new project with Fortnite.

Continuing what the two entities introduced in "Airphoria" in June last year, this new "Airphoria Vol. 2: Enter the Dn Dimension" experience is now available on Fortnite. Gamers who enter the Air Max Dn-themed virtual space will be able to explore various portals and take part in mini-games, including collecting four Air chambers to create "a new sneaker grail."

In addition to the interactive "Airphoria Vol. 2" world, gamers can also buy new cosmetics in the Fortnite Shop, including outfitting their characters in the latest Air Max Dn.

It's worth noting that Fortnite has also partnered with Jordan Brand in the past by bringing the iconic Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 11 into the game.

Gamers and sneaker fans who are interested in experiencing "Airphoria Vol. 2" can do so from now until April 2 by entering the island code 2887-3398-8922 in the menu.