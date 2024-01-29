Nike's New $365 'Year of the Dragon' Air Force 1 Is Covered in Details

Here's how to buy a pair.

Jan 29, 2024
Nike is going all out on the sneaker releases for Lunar New Year celebrations next month. In addition to the drops from the Swoosh's basketball division featuring the Ja 1 and the KD 4, the brand also has a Year of the Dragon-themed Air Force 1 on the way.

Pictured here are images of the forthcoming "Year of the Dragon" Air Force 1 Low, which was first shared by @Shanghaisole on Instagram. The entirety of the upper is covered in a regal gold silk material and features patterns of various flowers and Swoosh logos throughout. The standout detail on this pair is the embroidery of a dragon on the lateral side of the left shoe, while a pheonix appears on the right shoe as a symbol of harmony. The silk pattern also covers the entirety of the midsole, while a tan outsole sits below.

In addition to the sneaker, Nike is releasing a set of matching hoodies, as seen in the image below.

Per @Shanghaisole on Instagram, this "Year of the Dragon" Air Force 1 Low colorway is scheduled to be released on Feb. 14 on SNKRS in China for a retail price of 2599 rmb, which roughly converts to $365.

