Nike Is Releasing a New "Year of the Dragon" KD 4 Next Year

The Nike KD 4 is generally regarded as Kevin Durant'sbe released best signature sneaker and one of the reasons is the range of innovative concepts and themes released during the shoe's original run between 2011 and 2012. Among those was a blue-based pair dubbed "Year of the Dragon," which served as a nod to the Chinese New Year and the Chinese zodiac. Now the model is expected to make a highly anticipated return to retail next year, which will also mark the next dragon year, and Nike has another "Year of the Dragon" KD 4 in the works.

This pair, currently being referred to as the "Year of the Dragon 2.0," seemingly draws its inspiration from the more specific dragon being celebrated next year—the wood dragon. While its predecessor was styled in blue to acknowledge a water year, this version is delivered in brown tones with contrasting red hits and a more prominent embroidered dragon detail along the medial side of the shoe.

As of now, the "Year of the Dragon 2.0" KD 4 is expected to be released in February 2024 for $130.

Nike KD 4 "Year of the Dragon 2.0”

Release Date: February 2024

Color: Khaki/Noble Red-Sesame-Cacao Wow-Gum Yellow

Style #: FJ4189-200

Price: $130