Kobe Bryant's affinity and connection to the Nike Air Force 1 have been well documented with the number of PE colorways he laced up on and off the court throughout his playing days as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Fresh off of Nike CEO John Donahoe confirming the relaunch of the Kobe brand last month, it appears that one of Bryant's PE-style Air Force 1 Low colorways is also set for a return to retail.

According to sneaker leak accounts Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz, a Nike Air Force 1 Low linked to the Black Mamba is dropping in Summer 2024. There are no images of the purported release at the time of writing but the accounts shared a photo of the "Kobe Bryant" Air Force 1 Low from 2009, a sneaker that was originally available only in kids' sizing.

The accounts also confirmed that the upcoming release will don a "White/Varsity Maize/Varsity Purple" color scheme, and it's possible that the blocking may diverge from the previous release. The '09 pair featured Bryant's signature branding on the heel counter and his "24" jersey number, but it isn't known if the forthcoming release will include those details.

As of now, Nike has yet to confirm the release of the purported "Kobe Bryant" Air Force 1 Low. Check back soon for new developments, including a first look at the 2024 pair in the months ahead.