'Royal' Nike Foamposite Ones Are Returning in 2024

Last week's Nike SNKRS Showcase gave fans plenty of insight on what's coming down the pipeline from the brand in 2024 and beyond. One of the drops that will undoubtedly be the most anticipated of the bunch is the return of the original "Royal" Air Foamposite One.

Not only did the Swoosh confirm the reissue of the classic hoops sneaker, but the brand broke down some of the details on this upcoming retro. The 2024 version (pictured above) is the closest thing we've ever seen to the original 1997 release, as it features subtle details like the outlined mini Swoosh by the toe box as well as a black and royal blue-colored shank plate at the midfoot. It's worth noting that both aforementioned elements have been missing from previous retros and were last seen on the '97 pair.

Additionally, Nike also confirmed that the popular "Eggplant" colorway of the sneaker is also coming back next year.

At the time of writing, a formal release date for next year's "Royal" Foamposite One retro has yet to be announced by the brand.