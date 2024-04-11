Nike Debuts A.I.R. Concept Footwear

Nike showcased its next wave of footwear today as part of its Nike on Air event in Paris. Not only did the preview include sneakers that are linked to the Olympic Games this summer, but it also featured footwear concepts that give a visualization of where the brand may be headed in the coming years.

Shown here are multiple sneaker prototypes as part of Nike's A.I.R. (Athlete Imagined Revolution) range. The displays include what appeares to be a signature concept design for Victor Wembanyama (pictured below), as well as concepts of soccer cleats and track spikes that push the boundaries of traditional footwear design. Keep in mind that this A.I.R. range is currently just conceptual, but it should serve as a guide for what's coming down the pipeline from the Swoosh.