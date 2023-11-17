Japanese streetwear icon Nigo's “From Me to You" auction officially ended yesterday, and some of the coveted pieces in the collection sold for unexpected prices.

One of the notable lots was Nigo's personal pair of the "College Dropout" Bape Sta from 2007. The sneaker was designed in collaboration with Kanye West and referenced the rapper's The College Dropout album and its accompanying cartoon mascot. The pair that was sold this week featured West's signature on the midsole as well as personalized text and details for Nigo himself.

According to StockX, sizes for the "College Dropout" Bape Sta regularly sold for over $2,000 on its marketplace, including one pair that sold last year for $12,960 in a men's size 9. Bidding for the sneaker collab started at $4,000 and was estimated to fetch around $5,000 to $7,000. The sneaker ended up selling for a final price of $100,000, a massive 20 times more than the lowest estimate.

Scroll on for a detailed look at the one-of-a-kind "College Dropout" Bape Sta below.