With Halloween right around the corner, newly-crowned US Open champion Coco Gauff is celebrating the holiday with a special colorway of her signature New Balance shoe.

Arriving this week is the "Spooky Season" New Balance CG1, which pays homage to Gauff's favorite holiday, Halloween. This colorway will be the first CG1 release since Gauff won the US Open, and it features a black and dark color scheme on the upper that's offset by sail shoelaces and matching "Coco Gauff" branding on the tongue. Complementing the Halloween-themed look is a speckled midsole and a black outsole.

This "Spooky Season" New Balance CG1 colorway will be released on Oct. 6 at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance retailers for $170. Tennis fans can also see the kicks in action when Gauff wears them at the WTA Finals later this month.