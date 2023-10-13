This Neighborhood x Clot x Adidas Superstar Collab Drops Tomorrow

Clot and Adidas just announced their new partnership earlier today, and fans will have the chance to cop the first sneaker release from their latest joint effort starting this weekend.

The first drop from Clot and Adidas' newly minted partnership is this three-way collab designed in collaboration with Japan's Neighborhood. For this sneaker project, Clot's co-founder Edison Chen reinterpreted the classic Superstar silhouette by using a black mesh material on the upper and updating the iconic shell toe with a suede panel at the forefoot. Clot and Neighborhood branding are also scattered throughout the sneaker, while an intricate zig-zag pattern appears on the bottom of the outsole.

Clot and Adidas have released several sneaker projects prior to announcing their latest partnership today. This includes collaborating on the ZX 800, the Superstar, and the ZX Flux, just to name a few.

This Neighborhood x Clot x Adidas Superstar collab will be released tomorrow, Oct. 14, at Juicestore.com, the Clot20 Retrospective Exhibition Pop-up, and select Juice Store locations globally. The sneaker retails for roughly $140.