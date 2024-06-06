New Naruto x Crocs Clogs Just Dropped

After releasing a pair of colorways inspired by the characters Naruto Uzumaki and Kakashi Hatake earlier this year, Crocs and the popular Japanese manga series Naruto: Shippuden are back with a new batch of Clog styles.

Pictured here is a quartet of Naruto x Crocs Clog makeups, dropping exclusively at Foot Locker. This time around, the characters Itachi, Sasuke, Minato, and Jiraiya are getting their own colorway. The uppers of each version feature the respective characters' headbands and graphics that reference their ensembles in the show. Like other Crocs Clog collabs, each version comes with a set of special Jibbitz charms that can be applied to the perforations at the forefoot.

These four Naruto x Crocs Clog colorways are available now at Footlocker.com, Crocs.com, and at select Crocs retailers for $70 each. Grab a closer look at the styles below.