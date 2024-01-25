A Naruto x Crocs Collection Is Releasing Soon

The recently released Naruto x Asics Gel-NYC collab isn't the only 2024 footwear project inspired by the anime franchise's Naruto: Shippuden series. A batch of official product images show the Japanese manga will soon serve as the theme for a new duo of Crocs Clog collabs.

After surfacing in leaked images earlier this week, official backend photos of the upcoming Naruto x Crocs collab have surfaced. Coming in two colorways—an orange that emulates main character Naruto Uzumaki and a green that represents his teacher, Kakashi Hatake.

Each pair is equipped with numerous details inspired by the show including themed Jibbitz, metallic silver plating, and puffy, quilted heel straps.

Despite this full batch of official images, Crocs has yet to officially confirm the collaboration, which is expected to release soon. Check back for more updates on the Naruto x Crocs collection and take a full look below.