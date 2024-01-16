LaMelo Ball and Puma Open New Basketball Court in Charlotte

Hot on the heels of being featured in Foot Locker's The Heart of Sneakers campaign late last year, Charlotte Hornets all-star guard LaMelo Ball and Puma have teamed up with the retail chain to open a new basketball court in Charlotte.

The court is located at the George E. Simmons YMCA in Charlotte, North Carolina, and was officially unveiled on Saturday. Fans of Ball's Puma MB sneaker line will instantly recognize the design of the court, as it's directly inspired by his Rick and Morty collab. Additional details include Ball's signature logo at the baseline and Foot Locker branding at the midcourt.

For the court's grand opening this past weekend, the YMCA hosted several events throughout the day, including a skills challenge, a dunk exhibition, and various pick-up games. Those in attendance were also able to take advantage of a custom trading card photo booth, Foot Locker FLX sign-up stations, and other activities.

Grab a closer look at the new basketball court at the George E. Simmons YMCA in Charlotte, below.