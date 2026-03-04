Ronnie Fieg unveiled his latest Kith collab earlier this week, which introduced new running sneakers designed in partnership with On. At the centerpiece of this new On x Kith collection are the K-Tech 1 and K-Tech 2 silhouettes, with the first shoe being a performance-focused model and the latter designed for lifestyle purposes.

The K-Tech 1 is equipped with a brand-new CloudSwift cushioning in the midsole, combined with a breathable mesh upper and suede overlays. Co-branding appears at the upper’s midfoot. The K-Tech 2 features an open mesh material on the upper that’s more geared towards daily activities, and still utilizes CloudSwift tech in the midsole.

The entirety of the Kith x On K-Tech collection will be released on Friday, March 6, at Kith.com and at Kith stores. The drawing for the sneakers is now open exclusively on the Kith app for $190 each.