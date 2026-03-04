Sneakers

How to Buy Kith and On's New K-Tech Running Sneakers

Introducing the Kith x On K-Tech 1 and K-Tech 2.

Kith x On K-Tech
The Kith x On K-Tech collection releases this week. Via Kith

Ronnie Fieg unveiled his latest Kith collab earlier this week, which introduced new running sneakers designed in partnership with On.

At the centerpiece of this new On x Kith collection are the K-Tech 1 and K-Tech 2 silhouettes, with the first shoe being a performance-focused model and the latter designed for lifestyle purposes.

The K-Tech 1 is equipped with a brand-new CloudSwift cushioning in the midsole, combined with a breathable mesh upper and suede overlays. Co-branding appears at the upper’s midfoot. The K-Tech 2 features an open mesh material on the upper that’s more geared towards daily activities, and still utilizes CloudSwift tech in the midsole.

The entirety of the Kith x On K-Tech collection will be released on Friday, March 6, at Kith.com and at Kith stores. The drawing for the sneakers is now open exclusively on the Kith app for $190 each.

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