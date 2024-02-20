New Jordan Jumpman Jack Colorway Spotted at NBA All-Star Weekend

To the surprise of nobody, Travis Scott and Jordan Brand have cooked up a handful of colorways for the Jumpman Jack sneaker. Now, an early look at another new makeup line has emerged.

During the NBA All-Star festivities this past weekend, Philadelphia 76ers co-owner and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin was spotted in a previously-unseen black and navy iteration of Travis' Jordan signature shoe. The image captured above was shared by @tu09gyy and @kicksvisionofficial on Instagram.

The pair worn by Rubin features the same blocking as the version that was released during Travis' performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards earlier this month, as seen with the two-tone upper. Travis himself was also spotted wearing an all-red pair at Super Bowl 58 last week, which was captured by Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden.

At the time of writing, there has not been any confirmation from Jordan Brand that this blue Jumpman Jack colorway is releasing. Check back soon to Complex Sneakers for updates.