Jordan Brand Is Opening Its First 'World of Flight' Store in the US

Jordan Brand is preparing to open the doors to a new store in Philadelphia after initial plans for the upcoming launch made the rounds online.

News of the store's opening was first reported by the Philly Voice earlier this month, revealing that Nike submitted an application to the Philadelphia Historical Commission for the launch of the Jordan World of Flight Philadelphia store, located on 1617 Walnut Street.

In the application, Nike said that the design concept for the store is "inspired by the intersection of Philadelphia Historical Architecture and Jordan Brand." The Swoosh also stated that "Philadelphia’s Jordan The World of Flight will deliver a timeless, thoughtful designed store that can contribute to the neighborhood and character of the streetscape. The clean design language paired with the materiality and details used throughout achieves a look/feel that will convey a sense of history and permanence."

While Jordan Brand has previously had short-lived retail stores in partnership with Foot Locker (32 South State) and Footaction (Flight 23), this will be the first Jordan Brand World of Flight store in the States. The brand opened its first World of Flight store in Milan, followed by Tokyo, and most recently in Seoul.

As of now, Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed the opening of its new World of Flight store in Philadelphia. Check out some of the store's early renderings below.