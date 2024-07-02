Joe Freshgoods Previews Upcoming New Balance Collab

Joe Freshgoods continues his collaborative run with New Balance by sharing his take on the 990v6 silhouette.

The Chicago-based designer just shared a new post on Instagram, and not so subtlety hidden within the series of photos and videos is a first look at his previously unseen New Balance 990v6 collab. The sneaker is dressed in a tonal light blue makeup covering the mesh and suede upper. Confirming that this is indeed a collab is the "JFG" debossed on the heel.

In the post, Joe Freshgoods also teased that a red-based New Balance 990v6 colorway is also on the way, as seen in the photos showing off the sneaker boxes and a framed picture of the shoe's lace lubraes.

There is no official release info for the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 990v6 at the time of writing, but expect more details to arrive in the coming weeks.