First Look at Joe Freshgoods' Next New Balance Collab

After news hit last month that Joe Freshgoods and New Balance are collaborating on another retro silhouette, we're now getting a closer look at their 1000 collab.

Newly leaked images from @woganwodeyang on Instagram show that the upcoming Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 1000 is equipped with a stealthy black mesh upper combined with iridescent leather overlay panels on the sides. The quick look at the shoe also reveals "JFG" branding embroidered on the toebox, with additional "JFG" hits appearing on the heel and insole. The sneaker is expected to feature an Absorb midsole underneath.

The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 1000 was teased at a New Balance party in Paris last month, where posters of the sneaker were placed in the venue. The posters confirmed that the collab will launch sometime this year.

As of now, a concrete release date for the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance 1000 collab has yet to be announced by either of the parties.